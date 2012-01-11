Mackey Saturday

AllStarXI

Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Hire Me
  • Save
AllStarXI logo identity branding iphone app web
Download color palette

Final logo for AllStarXI, a fantasy football (not american football) game that's set to disrupt the fantasy football genre in Europe and bring something exciting and new to all the die hard fans.

1b3af63c0dff0b747cde7e3d44b0f73f
Rebound of
Eleven
By Mackey Saturday
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Identity design the world can believe in.
Hire Me

More by Mackey Saturday

View profile
    • Like