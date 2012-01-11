J.D. Reeves

Postcard for work

J.D. Reeves
J.D. Reeves
Hire Me
  • Save
Postcard for work postcard atlanta photograph wisdom script type ranger ribbon
Download color palette

Sorry, it's not that interesting... but it is what I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
J.D. Reeves
J.D. Reeves
An Oklahoma-based freelance brand identity designer.
Hire Me

More by J.D. Reeves

View profile
    • Like