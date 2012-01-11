Mike Nickells

Occupy kc post header

Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells
  • Save
Occupy kc post header print typography newspaper occupy wall street occupykc
Download color palette

This is from a newspaper banner I did for The Occupy Kansas City Post. They wanted an old time feel to it, like something that might be around at the turn of last century. To see the whole piece go to http://www.mikenickells.com/?p=331

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells

More by Mike Nickells

View profile
    • Like