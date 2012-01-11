Armando Sotoca

Playbook advertising

Armando Sotoca
Armando Sotoca
Hire Me
  • Save
Playbook advertising advertising playbook fireworks tablet ui interface
Download color palette

Preparing a colorful ad using some doodles and Adobe Fireworks power to show one project we're doing these days.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Armando Sotoca
Armando Sotoca
Always open to new challenges 🦖
Hire Me

More by Armando Sotoca

View profile
    • Like