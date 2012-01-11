Paulius Kairevicius

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Sprinted Logo creative logo identity design brand branding logotype custom designer stationary logos corporate concept professional freelancer eagle speed agility logo designer logo design custom logo graphic design print design corporate design corporate identity brand identity custom logo design professional logo freelance designer
Client said that brand should portray a feeling of speed, agility, professionalism and simplicity

Guys! Hope to receive your thoughts about this :)
www.sprinted.co.uk

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Creating visual mathematics.
