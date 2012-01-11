Daniel Eden

Icons v3

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Icons v3 icons web freebie simple vector shapes
Download color palette

Another big update. 7 new icons, some more edits to the old ones. The 'target' was going to be an RSS/broadcast icon, but I quite liked the target.

PSD here.

334a96cd57b2a7114439a9cac773e60b
Rebound of
Tiny Icons v2
By Daniel Eden
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like