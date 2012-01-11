Matt Downey

Form elements

Matt Downey
Matt Downey
  • Save
Form elements 45royale redesign contact form elements lightbox
Download color palette

Worked on the updated Contact interaction last night. Finally coming together, hopefully this redesign will see the light of day sooner rather than later.

As always, any and all comments are more than welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Matt Downey
Matt Downey

More by Matt Downey

View profile
    • Like