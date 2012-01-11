Owen Jones

Cbh3

Owen Jones
Owen Jones
  • Save
Cbh3 carbis bay hotel crest logo monogram cornwall
Download color palette

Following feedback that the wreath was too dominant and heavy I've redrawn it to reduce the width of the wreath, allowing the same space within and a better white/black balance.

It's had the pleasant effect of making it rounder as well, and I took the opportunity to add a nice subtle aquatic idea in there too!

I'm becoming very pleased with this now! Hopefully the type compliments the mark.

655187606866b5569904b37079eae272
Rebound of
Cbh2
By Owen Jones
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Owen Jones
Owen Jones

More by Owen Jones

View profile
    • Like