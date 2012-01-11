Valerie Parizeault

Fait Avec Amour

Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault
  • Save
Fait Avec Amour illustration kids cake
Download color palette

An illustration for a kid's tee. Translate from French: Made with love like a small cookie/pastries.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Valerie Parizeault
Valerie Parizeault

More by Valerie Parizeault

View profile
    • Like