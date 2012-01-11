Sour Candy

This is a Brand i created to sponsor some ilustrations that i'm still concepting, as well as being part of All Tropicana Co. BrandBook (my brand) . Its a full vectorized illustration and the very first one i ever took referene in reflections to base the design (it workssss!!)

This Brands is about pure sexyness and its idea that bliss has a price that at the end is tooootaly worth it :)