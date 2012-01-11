Wedding Website - Update

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Live site: http://atentedaffair.com
A few things didn't work out with the first batch of save-the-dates, so it gave me some time to fix the things I wasn't really happy with before launching this site to the public! Yay!
As per Christoph Brückner's advice, I added hover states to the tickets on the left.
I also had our developer fix some bugs in firefox. And I edited the "A Tented Affair" text. Wasn't happy with the first go-around.
Most everything works on the iPad, except for the down-arrows buttons on "Our Story" ... not sure how to fix that.
But I'm much happier! Save-the-dates will be going out this Friday! :) They're pink tickets.. (surprise, surprise.)
Thanks for all the feedback!