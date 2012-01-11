Wedding Website - Update

Live site: http://atentedaffair.com

A few things didn't work out with the first batch of save-the-dates, so it gave me some time to fix the things I wasn't really happy with before launching this site to the public! Yay!

As per Christoph Brückner's advice, I added hover states to the tickets on the left.

I also had our developer fix some bugs in firefox. And I edited the "A Tented Affair" text. Wasn't happy with the first go-around.

Most everything works on the iPad, except for the down-arrows buttons on "Our Story" ... not sure how to fix that.

But I'm much happier! Save-the-dates will be going out this Friday! :) They're pink tickets.. (surprise, surprise.)

Thanks for all the feedback!