Kyle Gallant

That's a dapper hat

Kyle Gallant
Kyle Gallant
  • Save
That's a dapper hat illustration hat type bodoni shading
Download color palette

Just playing around with drawing and texture shading in photoshop. Typeface is an edited version of Bodoni.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Kyle Gallant
Kyle Gallant

More by Kyle Gallant

View profile
    • Like