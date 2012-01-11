Adam Grason

Change The World 2

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
Change The World 2 illustration change hand world globe icon
Download color palette

One of my favorite sections of the design is this. Literally every side of this is a section for the over all design and it created this intersection around the globe. I love my job.

Fba1650b25b9a5ce05147188b779fb23
Rebound of
Change The World
By Adam Grason
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like