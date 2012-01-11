Gert van Duinen

Symbol Ideas

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Symbol Ideas symbols brand marks logos
Download color palette

Another bunch of symbols.

Approx. 5 - 20 variations were made for each symbol.

Just because I'm symbol junk who needs to create his daily dose :)

See my other posts on symbols and symbols and symbols

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like