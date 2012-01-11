Adam Grason

Change The World

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
Change The World illustration change hand world globe icon
Download color palette

A small icon Illo for a graphic I am working on that focuses on how artist, developers and designers can effect world change by giving towards the hurting. Seriously this entire project is my heart. I hope my heart for effecting the hurting is seen in this piece.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like