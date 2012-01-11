David Pohlmeier

David Pohlmeier
David Pohlmeier
Cameron, your thoughts were exactly the client's thoughts. I tried to keep it light-hearted and a little more fun with the "seal." They really wanted a check-mark in the logo. So, since it's apps for touch screen devices, I went with this concept of the stylized fingerprint and check-mark.

App of Approval
By David Pohlmeier
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
David Pohlmeier
David Pohlmeier

