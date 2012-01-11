Tortoiseshell Black

SketchUp visual

SketchUp visual illustration
Here is a visual I did a while ago using Google SketchUp, needed to get multiple views of a room for an event, so build a 3D model of the room in SketchUp and coloured it in in Photoshop using a marker pen brush I made.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
