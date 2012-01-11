Jesse Orndorff

Update to Map

Jesse Orndorff
Jesse Orndorff
  • Save
Update to Map map pins
Download color palette

Still working on getting my map lines to be correct, also the issue at the top of the map is bugging me.

9bdd3e6e4bddd2f5875d54b0a4d5f042
Rebound of
Map for a thing...
By Jesse Orndorff
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Jesse Orndorff
Jesse Orndorff

More by Jesse Orndorff

View profile
    • Like