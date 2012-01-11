Helvetic Brands®

Currency + Bird icon

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Currency + Bird icon branding logo icon color identity ios
Download color palette

A work in progress.

0387eb13df47094c52c8fb886595e3f3
Rebound of
What is the first thing that comes to mind?
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like