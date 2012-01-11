Lucian Marin

Dash stream social feeds
Made some improvements to this page: background pattern, CSS box-shadows, better fonts, ligatures and added a fade effect on long lines of text. Also, it works beautifully on the iPhone.

Rebound of
Lifestream
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
