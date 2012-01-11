Daniel Eden

Tiny Icons v2

Tiny Icons v2 tiny icons icon web upload document chat profile cloud music edit
A few more icons, as well as adjustments to the first batch. Feedback encouraged.

If you'd like, you can download the .psd here. More to come.

Rebound of
Tiny Icons
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
