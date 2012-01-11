We are happy to announce Pick'n'Roll App. It's iPad Dribbble client developed by our team. We designed it based on previous applications and ready for any suggestions.

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/picknroll/id492261180?mt=8

The app is completely FREE! We love Dribbble so much and this app is our present for those who love this website and advertisement for people who never heard about this amazing community for creatives.

💙 We're available for ui ux design projects