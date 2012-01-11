Raffael Hannemann

Glow for FB (Facebook notifications)

The public beta of Glow for FB has started today. You can download and test the app for free.
I hope you'll like it :-).

Glow for FB is 'pixel-perfect Facebook notifications for your Mac'. It integrates beautifully into your Mac OS Lion experience.

Feel free to send me your feedback, I'd like to hear from you!

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
