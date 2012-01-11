Andrew G C Smith

Client Project Draft 1

Here's a shot of what I have been creating this morning for a client project.

It's been a difficult one to design for so far as there were quite a few stipulations in place for do's and do not's.

Overall, I was trying to take create something trustworthy, clean, minimal and ever so slightly feminine while picking up the brand blues.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
