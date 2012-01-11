Dashboard Project List

Jamie Neely

I'm wireframing a redesign of the Typecast dashboard to make several tasks more straight-forward for our users. Part of the challenge here is about deciding which information to display, and which can be discoverable.

I'm considering having occasional commands (e.g. rename, duplicate, delete) reveal on hover of a project title. A pattern that I think could be reused elsewhere within the app.

But will these be too hard to find?

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
