Daniel Waugh

Natal - Switcher
Larger shot: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/13180465/NatalSwitcherL.png
Task switcher for Natal.
Play is being pressed (i might make the button a little darker yet).
Music icon i have made like 3 different notes for it and im never happy. This was the best of the 3 but i still dont know if im happy with it yet :P
Also whats you guys opinions of the carbon bg for the switcher (+ folder & notification center bg's)?

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
