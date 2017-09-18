Feed Search 🔍

Thomas Michel
minimal search ios11 feed app ios interface ux ui
Small preview of our new mobile app which will be released soon. Funny to see that we designed this screen a while before the iOS 11 release keynote.

Posted on Sep 18, 2017
