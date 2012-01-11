Benjamin Olive

Glowbug

Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive
  • Save
Glowbug green glow bug creature
Download color palette

My take on a character idea from Ratchet and Clank: Quest for Booty - a glowbug to light the way.

Painting time-lapse vid - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81sn6XyXLwc&context=C368221aADOEgsToPDskJfxu4b3EY-iWSo2piHm3Hp

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive

More by Benjamin Olive

View profile
    • Like