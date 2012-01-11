Richard Macias

Dogfight

Dogfight logo unity vector photoshop dogfight games
Logo I created for a dogfight first person shooter unity game called "Aerial Blitz". I ended up designing the entire game interface as well.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
