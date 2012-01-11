🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
One of the first fonts I fell in love with. I remember spotting Sentinel in a couple of designs and drooling over it. I then went hunting it down like a mad man. I was trying to google things like 'Big slab serif font' and it wasn't bringing anything like it up. I eventually found it and used it on pretty much every design for the next couple of months. I'm not quite as obsessed now, but I still love it.
p.s. pardon the very poor pun, but I had to find something with a lowercase 'c' in it. Tis a thing of a beauty!