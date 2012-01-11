Wander Manila

A logo I made for a private travel-related project alongside other digital marketing experts in the country.

It's a specialized "W" that should stand for "Wander". It should also depict the geo-location marker in a negative aspect. There are three (3) of them which should represent the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

On top of it, it represents the symbolic Philippine Three Stars and the Sun.

The logo is made so it can adapt to every other province or location in the Philippines by 1) replacing the symbolic element and 2) replacing the word "Manila"