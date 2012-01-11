Wander Manila

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo I made for a private travel-related project alongside other digital marketing experts in the country.
It's a specialized "W" that should stand for "Wander". It should also depict the geo-location marker in a negative aspect. There are three (3) of them which should represent the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
On top of it, it represents the symbolic Philippine Three Stars and the Sun.
The logo is made so it can adapt to every other province or location in the Philippines by 1) replacing the symbolic element and 2) replacing the word "Manila"