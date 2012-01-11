Mike Hall

near2there - iphone ui

iphone ui ios app retina interface
Finished work on a new iOS app, near2there. Check out the video I also created for the service here and be sure to grab it on the app store it's free!

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
