Christopher Lee

Dr. Who - Dalek

Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
  • Save
Dr. Who - Dalek retro character dr who
Download color palette

One of the Daleks from Dr. Who. I guess there are a bunch of them, so I hope I picked the "best" one.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee

More by Christopher Lee

View profile
    • Like