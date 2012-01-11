Christopher Lee

Dr. Who - Cyberman

Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
  • Save
Dr. Who - Cyberman retro character dr who
Download color palette

Dr. Who characters were highly requested in my "Select Your Hero" set so I'm in the process of adding a few. I'm not familiar with the Dr. Who universe at all so I had to do some research haha.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee

More by Christopher Lee

View profile
    • Like