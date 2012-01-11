Tyler Schuett

Hey DJ

Tyler Schuett
Tyler Schuett
  • Save
Hey DJ record headphones icon realistic chrome depth 3d
Download color palette

Saw a similar design for Spotify a while ago and had to do my own version of it since I DJ & Produce house music.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Tyler Schuett
Tyler Schuett

More by Tyler Schuett

View profile
    • Like