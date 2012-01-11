Dominik Levitsky

Virtace

Virtace orange black computers typography virtual
Logo for a computer communications and voip company. Custom typeface design. Some bigger image on my website - http://dominik-levytskyi.com/#virtace

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
