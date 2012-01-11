Paul Steinhilber

phonetrait (detail)

Detail of phonetraits main screen, showing the default company picture (shown if the user has none set).

Complete screen can be viewed here: http://cl.ly/DDoR
App can be found here: http://apps.paulsteinhilber.de/phonetrait

The factory icon is from the glyphish set.

Any kind of feedback is highly appreciated.

Rebound of
Factory
By Joseph Wain
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
