Mike Petrik

Breaking Bad The Animated Series - Saul

Mike Petrik
Mike Petrik
  • Save
Breaking Bad The Animated Series - Saul character design cartoon
Download color palette

Designing the characters for the Saturday morning cartoon version of Breaking Bad. Stay tuned for lots more!

See full version here...
http://mikepetrik.posterous.com/illustrator-photoshop-breaking-bad-the-animat-80077

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Mike Petrik
Mike Petrik

More by Mike Petrik

View profile
    • Like