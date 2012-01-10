ben millen

iPhone taxonomies

Portion of a large graphic deconstructing the iPhone through a Heideggerian lens. Link below for a closer look.. http://www.benmillen.com/portfolio/projects/iphoneDeconstruction/map2.html

Posted on Jan 10, 2012
