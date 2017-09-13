Steven Hassall

ScoutLab Data-driven web app - teaser

ScoutLab Data-driven web app - teaser burnley chelsea liverpool everton web app experimental e-commerce data sport football
A teaser for an upcoming data driven app by https://frontierlabs.co.uk , taking an e-commerce approach to experimenting with football data.

View the full case study here.

