Hangtime Banner gradient banner logo event dribbble hangtime
Working on some banners for our Hang Time event in Boston on Oct. 4th. See you there? Talks from Debbie Millman, Jon Contino, Kelli Anderson, Dan Mall, and many more. It's going to be a blast. And psst... for my beloved followers, here's a sneaky coupon for 25% off tickets (which are limited and going fast).

Posted on Sep 13, 2017
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
