Icon Explorations

Icon Explorations navy blue mark logo icon ship eagle shield anchor nautical
Just playing around with some fun icons and finding new ways to incorporate symbols. Some combine an eagle, shield, and anchor then another using a boat and shield.

Posted on Sep 12, 2017
