Dribbble

Overtime with Lydia Nichols

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
Overtime with Lydia Nichols process illustration podcast overtime
Download color palette

In episode 21, @Dan Cederholm chats with @Lydia Nichols, an illustrator and designer who loves anthropomorphizing animals. She’s done amazing work for companies like Mailchimp, Google, the New York Times, and more.

In this episode, Lydia shares why she fell in love with illustration, her workflow in Illustrator and Photoshop, how she handles a 6-hour time frame for creating and delivering an illustration, lessons she learned from producing a book, and more. This episode is brought to you by FreshBooks.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2017
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like