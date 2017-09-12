Overtime with Lydia Nichols

In episode 21, @Dan Cederholm chats with @Lydia Nichols, an illustrator and designer who loves anthropomorphizing animals. She’s done amazing work for companies like Mailchimp, Google, the New York Times, and more.

In this episode, Lydia shares why she fell in love with illustration, her workflow in Illustrator and Photoshop, how she handles a 6-hour time frame for creating and delivering an illustration, lessons she learned from producing a book, and more. This episode is brought to you by FreshBooks.