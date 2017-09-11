Work Preferences on your profile (for Scouts)

A quick enhancement for our Scouts today—when searching for designers within Scout (our premium hiring platform), we show you all kinds of details about the type of work the designer is looking for. Now, if you're a Scout and you look at a designer's profile outside of the Scout Dashboard, you'll still see all that nifty information.

If you're a designer and you haven't filled out your work opportunity settings, do it today!

If you're a hirer and you're trying to find the right designer, considering giving Scout a try.