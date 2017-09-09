Griff Designs

Dalian Dragon Kings Logo Refresh

Griff Designs
Griff Designs
  • Save
Dalian Dragon Kings Logo Refresh powerpoint design refresh logo cafl football kings dragon dalian
Download color palette

I've been working on a concept series of logos for the CAFL. This is the alternate logo I created for the Dalian Dragon Kings before I realized the team was relocating. I still think it makes for a good concept, and it's one of my favorite CAFL logos to date.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2017
Griff Designs
Griff Designs

More by Griff Designs

View profile
    • Like