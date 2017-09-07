A little scrolling help

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In our user interviews for the Designers list and Scout, we heard a few times that users didn't realize you could horizontally scroll through each designers' work. Yesterday, I set out to fix that and I'm pleased with where we ended up.
First of all, we replaced the fade affordance we were previously using. While I've run user interviews before (on other projects) where the fade was successful, those tests mostly involved data tables and not visual work. Instead, we took inspiration from Netflix and let the row of shots simply bleed off the page. Hopefully it's now more obvious that it scrolls.
As for the scrolling itself, when you hover over a designer's work, you get a clickable right arrow. So, you can either scroll through or page through the shots. Once you start scrolling, the left arrow (to go back) also appears.