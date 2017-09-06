Filip Ruisl

DIY Eurorack Mixer Module UI

instruments lom diy sdiy design interface module synth eurorack
Front panel UI for a custom DIY 6 channel saturated mixer module, built by my friend Angakok Thoth.

Posted on Sep 6, 2017
