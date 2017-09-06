Get in the Zone: Join us for Hang Time Boston!

Get tickets for Hang Time Boston now!

If you’re a designer, you may have attended a Dribbble Meetup or two—hosted by our incredible community members. We’re always amazed at the events our meetup organizers plan and our team was inspired to introduce something new—Hang Time.

Hang Time is a full-day inspiration fest for designers of all disciplines. Our first event will be held in Boston, MA on October 4th and we hope you’ll join us. You can expect inspiring presentations from folks like @Jon Contino @kellianderson Debbie Millman and more! We’ll also have design conversations about growing your career and unlocking creativity, hands-on activities, and a fun after-party featuring a live Overtime podcast recording.

A big thank you to everyone supporting Hang Time including Affinity and @InVision

