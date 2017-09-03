We spend so much time buying public transport tickets at ticket stores or machines. Moreover, printed tickets waste paper what is so detrimental to our environment. Why is it so complicated in the era of smartphones?

Transportpay is a mobile application which allows you to scan a code in the public transport and get an e-ticket (the code contains information about the route, start and end points, date&time you get in, and price). You pay for the ticket automatically by your credit/debit card connected to the app.

So fast and so easy.

You can find more about the app here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/53949641/TransportPay-Save-your-time-using-public-transport