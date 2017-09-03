Alexunder Hess ✪

Transportpay. Save your time using public transport.

Alexunder Hess ✪
Alexunder Hess ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Transportpay. Save your time using public transport. route colors minimalism product design clean design application transport ui ux
Transportpay. Save your time using public transport. route colors minimalism product design clean design application transport ui ux
Download color palette
  1. transportpay.png
  2. transportpay_appscreens.png

We spend so much time buying public transport tickets at ticket stores or machines. Moreover, printed tickets waste paper what is so detrimental to our environment. Why is it so complicated in the era of smartphones?
Transportpay is a mobile application which allows you to scan a code in the public transport and get an e-ticket (the code contains information about the route, start and end points, date&time you get in, and price). You pay for the ticket automatically by your credit/debit card connected to the app.
So fast and so easy.
You can find more about the app here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/53949641/TransportPay-Save-your-time-using-public-transport

Alexunder Hess ✪
Alexunder Hess ✪
UX/UI, Motion Design
Hire Me

More by Alexunder Hess ✪

View profile
    • Like