Thomas Sturm

TÖRN UP!

Thomas Sturm
Thomas Sturm
  • Save
TÖRN UP! music event branding frgmnt praying pray illustration hands
Download color palette

Artist collective FRGMNT. is going into the next round with their electronic music event series "Törn Up!". My part in this whole thing is to take my shitty drawings to a broader audience...

If you're into electronic music then make sure to check out our Soundcloud channel . New monthly playlists and stuff...

Really looking forward to this! I will keep you guys posted :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 1, 2017
Thomas Sturm
Thomas Sturm
Independent Designer.

More by Thomas Sturm

View profile
    • Like